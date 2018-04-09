

Tiffany Goodwein , CTV Vancouver





Federal authorities have shut down two oyster farms in B.C. after discovering shellfish tainted with norovirus.

The BC Centre for Disease Control said health authorities across the province have received more than 40 reports of gastrointestinal illness, since March 2018, all relating to the consumption of raw oysters.

"Laboratory testing has confirmed the presence of norovirus in some of the cases and it is suspected in the others," the BCCDC said in a statement.

According to the Department of Fisheries and Oceans, the two contaminated oyster farms were located in the Baynes Sound region of Vancouver Island, about 30 kilometers south of Comox.

People who eat shellfish are advised to cook them to an internal temperature of 90 C for at least 90 seconds.

A norovirus outbreak from raw oysters was declared finished as of April 2017, after 347 cases were reported in B.C., Alberta and Ontario from early 2016 to late 2017.

The source of norovirus in shellfish is not fully known but it is believed to be caused from raw human sewage in the ocean.

Symptoms of norovirus include abdominal pain, diarrhea and vomiting.

Those who eat raw oysters and experience these symptoms are advised to contact HealthLink BC at 811 and see their doctor if the symptoms linger or get worse.