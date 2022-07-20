2 arrested after New Westminster police appeal for witnesses to armed robbery

2 arrested after New Westminster police appeal for witnesses to armed robbery

In an update on Wednesday, the New Westminster Police Department said two suspects had been arrested, and that one of them was in possession of a loaded handgun at the time of their arrest. (NWPD) In an update on Wednesday, the New Westminster Police Department said two suspects had been arrested, and that one of them was in possession of a loaded handgun at the time of their arrest. (NWPD)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What you can get for the average price of rent in your city

Three-quarters of Canada's major cities saw an increase in average rent prices for a one-bedroom apartment month-over-month in July, according to one rental platform. With prices in Canada steadily increasing, CTVNews.ca has gathered a list of apartments currently available for rent across the country.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener