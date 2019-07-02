Maple Ridge is getting $1 million for a new child care centre in the city.

The investment from the federal and provincial governments was announced Tuesday at a news conference that outlined the plan for the facility.

According to the Ministry of Children and Family Development, it will have just a dozen spots, all of which are earmarked for infants and toddlers.

"Some of the most in-demand spaces in the province," the ministry said of the age group.

The centre will offer a range of care options, and will be part of a new community centre that will share its location with the new South Albion Elementary School.

"Parents accessing this new facility will be able to easily pickup and drop-off their kids at one safe and convenient location," Maple Ridge-Mission MLA Bob D'Eith said in a statement announcing the funds.

The elementary school will also offer daycare and preschool for kids under the age of five.

Children who attend the new centre will have access to school facilities including the playground, gym and library.

The province said the centre will also teach children about Indigenous culture, and will be fully accessible so children with extra support needs can participate.

It's expected to open late next year.