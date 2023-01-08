17-year-old dead after Langley crash

A 17-year-old died at the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Langley on Saturday evening, according to police.

The RCMP have confirmed officers were called to Fraser Highway and 228th Street around 8:30 p.m.

The cause of the fatal crash remains under investigation, with initial reports suggesting the driver's car, a 2021 Tesla, went off the road and crashed into a utility pole.

Fraser Highway was closed for several hours between 224 Street and 232nd Street but has since reopened.