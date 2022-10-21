14 people facing charges after 2-month initiative targeting Surrey gang activity

A months-long initiative targeting gang activity in Surrey has led to a large seizure of drugs, cash and firearms.

In a news release Thursday, Surrey RCMP said 14 people are facing various charges following 43 drug investigations as part of a joint project with the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia.

The investigation began in August and targeted individuals with ties to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

"Working together, we have been able to seize potentially deadly drugs, weapons and firearms, and intervene to prevent acts of violence from impacting the Surrey community," said CFSEU-BC Supt. Alison Laurin in the release.

In total, approximately $25,000 in cash was seized, along with 28 vehicles and 26 firearms.

Some of the charges include obstructing a peace officer, careless use of a firearm, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and drug possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Five imitation firearms, as well as a Taser, bear spray, knives and ammunition were also seized throughout the course of the investigations.

During that time, Mounties said officers conducted 162 outlaw motorcycle gang clubhouse checks, 226 curfew checks, 307 inadmissible patrons program checks, and 11 inadmissible patrons program ejections.

"The collective goal of joint enforcement initiatives such as this most recent project with CFSEU-BC, is to drive home the message to gang members and their associates that they are not welcome here," said Surrey RCMP Insp. Ryan Element.

"One way we know these anti-gang programs are making a difference is the decreasing number of ejections from restaurants and bars who participate in the inadmissible patrons program. Gang members know not to attend establishments participating in the IPP program, making them safer for families and other members of the community to enjoy."