VANCOUVER -- Dozens of new affordable rental units are now available for seniors with the opening of a housing redevelopment in Vancouver.

The new four-storey, wood-frame building will offer 139 spaces including studio, one bedroom and accessible one bedroom units on Vivian Street, near 49th Avenue.

"This new apartment building means dozens of seniors will be able to stay living in Vancouver in comfortable new homes," said Mayor Kennedy Stewart in a news release.

"Partnerships are key in creating affordable housing – our number 1 priority – and we're grateful to have worked with the provincial government and Fair Haven Homes Society to deliver this project."

George Chow, NDP MLA for Vancouver-Fraserview, echoed the fact the development will help seniors stay in their community.

"Everyone deserves a good, affordable home, and our government will continue to work with the City of Vancouver and community partners to deliver more affordable housing for people in our community," he said.

The building will be operated by Fair Haven Homes Society, a non-profit that's been offering low-cost housing for seniors for about 75 years.

"With the addition of Vivian Apartments, and the 145 units that opened last January at the McKay Apartments, Fair Haven is proud to say that we provide homes for more than 600 seniors across Vancouver and Burnaby," said Joy Parsons, CEO, Fair Haven Homes Society.

Some residents will begin moving in on Feb. 1, including 11 people who had lived in the building that was previously on the Vivian Street site.

Monthly rent for the units range from $1,038 to $1,508, with some accessible units' rates depending on whether the tenants are living on a disability pension.