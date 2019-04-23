

British Columbia's government has announced it's moving ahead with a project to bring 125 affordable homes to Burnaby's Metrotown area.

The 14-storey apartment building will be located at 6585 Sussex Ave. in the area of Imperial Street and Central Boulevard and will be aimed at helping low- and moderate-income families, the province said in a statement Tuesday.

"After years of housing affordability being ignored by the previous government, we have put the focus back on people and building the right types of homes around the province," Housing Minister Selina Robinson said in the release.

"Working with partners in governments, non-profit and the development sector, we're delivering results by building affordable homes for people in our province, including single people, working families, seniors and people with disabilities."

Studio apartments in the building, which will be managed by New Vista Society, will rent for an estimated $886 per month, and one-bedrooms will go for $1,336. The price jumps significantly for two-bedroom apartments, which will rent for $2,132 and three-bedrooms will go for $2,503.

According to the government, 25 of the units will be accessible and adaptable for those with disabilities.

The province has provided $17 million for the project through BC Housing, while the City of Burnaby will contribute $7 million.

"These affordable rental housing units make it possible for more Burnaby residents to live, work, learn and play here. Our city is healthier and stronger when it includes people from all income levels, ages and backgrounds," said Burnaby Mayor Mike Hurley.

The new apartments are part of a larger plan to deliver 324 units of market housing to the city.

The B.C. government is aiming to help build 114,000 affordable rental, non-profit and social housing units across the province.

Excavation and site prep for the Sussex Avenue building began in February. It's unclear when the project will be completed.