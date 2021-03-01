VANCOUVER -- Homicide investigators have been called to the B.C. community of Harrison Mills after a child was found in "medical distress," a local RCMP detachment says.

The Agassiz RCMP has provided few details other than that paramedics were called to a home for a medical emergency.

Mounties were called to assist, and the child was taken to hospital. The RCMP says the child is in critical condition and is not expected to survive.

Frank Jang, a sergeant with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, was able to give CTV News a bit more information. Jang said the boy is 11, and that IHIT has been investigating through the weekend.

The incident is believed to be isolated and there is no risk to public safety.

This is a developing news story and will be updated if more information becomes available.