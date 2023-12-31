11 more temperature records fall in B.C. as warm stretch continues

An unseasonably warm December continued across much of B.C. on Saturday, when 12 high temperature records were tied or broken, including one that stood for 128 years.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, the mercury rose to 10.2 C in Quesnel, beating the city’s previous Dec. 30 high of 8.3 C recorded way back in 1895.

Saturday was the fourth day in a row at least one century-old temperature record fell in the province. On Friday, Victoria Harbour saw temperatures rise the highest in 119 years. On Thursday, Prince George, Quesnel and Vernon all broke records that had stood for more than 100 years, while on Wednesday, Victoria surpassed a record from 1922.

The warmest record-setting temperature on Saturday was recorded in West Vancouver, where it hit 14.5 C, surpassing its previous record-high from 1980 by four degrees.

The milder-than-usual weather brought on by El Niño has put a damper on the holiday season for skiers and snowboarders in southern B.C.

Mountains in the Okanagan have seen far less snow than normal for this time of year, such as Apex Mountain Resort in Penticton. The resort’s general manager told CTV News on Saturday the mountain currently has a 50-centimetre base, compared to a typical 150-centimetre base.

On Whistler Blackcomb, just over half of the resort’s runs were in operation Sunday.

Meanwhile, North Shore ski hills Grouse and Cypress had all but one or two runs closed on Sunday due to lack of snowfall. Mount Seymour shut down entirely last week, and will remain closed until at least Jan. 1 pending more snow.

The 12 communities who saw their warmest Dec. 30 on record were:

• Bella Bella area: New record of 11.8 C, old record of 10.5 C set in 1989

• Clinton area: New record of 4.0 C, old record of 3.7 C set in 2011

• Comox area: Tied record of 12.2 C set in 1963

• Pemberton area: New record of 5.8 C, old record of 5.0 C set in 1980

• Pitt Meadows area: New record of 12.3 C, old record of 12.2 C set in 1963

• Prince George area: New record of 9.7 C, old record of 9.4 C set in 1926

• Puntzi Mountain area: New record of 7.3 C, old record of 3.1 C set in 2005

• Quesnel area: New record of 10.2 C, old record of 8.3 C set in 1895

• Sechelt area: New record of 13.2 C, old record of 11.7 C set in 1958

• Vancouver area: New record of 13.2 C, old record of 11.4 C set in 1997

• West Vancouver area: New record of 14.5 C, old record of 10.5 C set in 1980

• Williams Lake area: New record of 8.0 C, old record of 4.4 C set in 1963

ECCC says temperature records are “derived from a selection of historical stations in each geographic area that were active during the period of record.” The weather agency notes that its list may contain preliminary or unofficial information and does not constitute a final report.

With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Ian Holliday and Kraig Krause