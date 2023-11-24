VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • $10M in crypto stolen after violent Richmond home invasion; suspect facing 11 charges

    crypto

    Police in Richmond, B.C., say multiple charges have been laid against a 34-year-old man allegedly involved in a September 2022 home invasion where thieves made off with $10 million in cryptocurrency.

    Richmond RCMP say the “lengthy and complex investigation” began after thieves impersonating police officers broke into a home and tied up a middle-aged couple, assaulting them and confining them for hours.

    Mounties say the armed suspects made off with $10 million in unspecified cryptocurrency and luxury goods, leaving the “badly shaken up” victims with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Chief Supt. Dave Chauhan with Richmond RCMP says the investigators from the force's Serious Crimes Unit and Economic Crime Unit worked on the case for more than a year, leading to the arrest of one suspect, who faces “many very serious charges.”

    Mounties say the BC Prosecution Service approved 11 charges against Jin Da Xing, a 34-year-old Richmond resident, including break and enter, robbery with a weapon, unlawful confinement, assault with a weapon, use of an imitation firearm, extortion, possession of stolen property and impersonating a peace officer.

    Police say Xing is in custody and awaiting trial, and his next court appearance is set for Dec. 6 in Richmond provincial court.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2023.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News