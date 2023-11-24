$10M in crypto stolen after violent Richmond home invasion; suspect facing 11 charges

Police in Richmond, B.C., say multiple charges have been laid against a 34-year-old man allegedly involved in a September 2022 home invasion where thieves made off with $10 million in cryptocurrency.

Richmond RCMP say the “lengthy and complex investigation” began after thieves impersonating police officers broke into a home and tied up a middle-aged couple, assaulting them and confining them for hours.

Mounties say the armed suspects made off with $10 million in unspecified cryptocurrency and luxury goods, leaving the “badly shaken up” victims with non-life-threatening injuries.

Chief Supt. Dave Chauhan with Richmond RCMP says the investigators from the force's Serious Crimes Unit and Economic Crime Unit worked on the case for more than a year, leading to the arrest of one suspect, who faces “many very serious charges.”

Mounties say the BC Prosecution Service approved 11 charges against Jin Da Xing, a 34-year-old Richmond resident, including break and enter, robbery with a weapon, unlawful confinement, assault with a weapon, use of an imitation firearm, extortion, possession of stolen property and impersonating a peace officer.

Police say Xing is in custody and awaiting trial, and his next court appearance is set for Dec. 6 in Richmond provincial court.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2023.