    109-year-old high temperature record tied in B.C.

    Bella Coola Harbour is seen from the water in this file photo. (shutterstock.com) Bella Coola Harbour is seen from the water in this file photo. (shutterstock.com)
    The weather on Friday wasn't as warm as it had been earlier in the week, but three communities in northern B.C. still saw record temperatures, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

    Bella Bella set a new record for highest recorded temperature on March 22, with the mercury rising to 16.1 C Friday. The previous record was 15 C, set in 1978, one year after record-keeping began in the area.

    Two other communities where ECCC has been keeping records for a much longer period of time tied their previous March 22 highs Friday.

    In Bella Coola, the weather agency recorded a high of 18.3 C, which tied the record set more than a century ago in 1915. Records have been kept in Bella Coola since 1895.

    Farther inland, in Terrace, temperatures rose to 14.6 C Friday, tying the previous record set in 1979. Weather stations have been active in the Terrace area since 1912.

    Environment Canada described the latest record highs as a product of "an upper ridge of high pressure over northern B.C. and sunny skies."

    The temperature records ECCC reports come from "a selection of historical stations in each geographic area that were active during the period of record," the weather agency says.

