10 injured, 2 dead after driver crashes into West Vancouver wedding

Ten people were hospitalized and two others reportedly died after a driver crashed into a wedding party in West Vancouver Saturday night.

The incident occurred around 6:10 p.m., according to B.C. Emergency Health Services, which said it dispatched 11 ground ambulances and one air ambulance to the scene on Keith Road.

Of the 10 patients transported to hospital, two were in critical condition, three were in serious condition and five were in stable condition, EHS said.

The vehicle was reportedly pulling out of a driveway when it accelerated into a crowd of people.

The 400 block of Keith Road was closed as police investigated. The West Vancouver Police Department said it would not be speaking to the media or releasing any more information on the incident Sunday.

The department said it plans to issue a statement and take questions on Monday.

Residents of the wealthy neighbourhood were left to speculate Sunday as to what exactly had gone wrong.

"It's very scary this morning to wake up realizing it's so close and possibly people you knew," said Gordon Ridgedale, who lives nearby.

"First thing you wonder is was it deliberate or whether it was an accident," he added. "Maybe it was just the fact that she hit the gas instead of the brake."

"It sounds like a very tragic incident that happened," said Marion Haglund, who also lives in the neighbourhood.

"I don't know any details, really, about whether it was a medical event that happened, but just the coincidence of the location of the wedding and the other driveway of the person involved, it sounds very tragic."

Haglund offered her condolences to those who lost loved ones, and Ridgedale – who was on his way to church when he spoke to CTV News – said he planned to pray for those involved.