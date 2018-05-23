

CTV Vancouver





Ten people were transferred to hospital with varying injuries after a city bus and an SUV collided in Burnaby Wednesday.

Few details have been provided, but TransLink said the injuries stemming from the crash at East Hastings Street and Holdom Avenue range from minor to moderate. Mounties said one person was in critical condition.

It is not yet known what caused the crash, but witnesses told CTV News the vehicles collided head-on. They said they saw one person given CPR at the scene.

Westbound Hastings was closed as a result, and buses that service the area were being detoured. Commuters were asked to take an alternate route home.