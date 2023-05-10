1 person hospitalized following collision between vehicle and motorcycle: BCEHS

A photo from the scene of a collision involving a motorcycle and a black Hyundai vehicle on Main Street and 44th Avenue Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (CTV) A photo from the scene of a collision involving a motorcycle and a black Hyundai vehicle on Main Street and 44th Avenue Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (CTV)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener