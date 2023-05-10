1 person hospitalized following collision between vehicle and motorcycle: BCEHS
One person is in hospital following a collision between a vehicle and motorcycle in South Vancouver Wednesday morning.
BC Emergency Health Services says it received a call about a crash on Main Street at 44th Avenue at 7:30 a.m. and sent three ambulances to the scene.
“Paramedics cared for two patients and transported one patient to hospital,” a BCEHS spokesperson wrote in an email to CTV News later that morning.
Video from the scene suggests a black Hyundai car was involved in the accident.
In the aftermath of the collision, the car could be seen in the middle of Main St., stopped perpendicular to the flow of traffic, with a silver motorcycle trapped underneath on the driver’s side.
The front left door of the car appears to have a large dent in it as a result of the crash.
The Vancouver Police Department says it is investigating, but there are no road closures as a result of the crash.
