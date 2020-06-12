DELTA, B.C. -- Delta police are investigating a crash between a pickup truck and a cube van that left one person dead on Friday morning.

The vehicles crashed on River Road just east of Hopcott Road shortly after 11 a.m., in an accident that one witness said "sounded like thunder."

"Some vehicles on the road started slowing down, and some smoke caught my eye, and that's when I jumped out of my car and crossed the bush into the accident scene," said Robert Campbell, who works nearby and was on break at the time.

Hours after the crash, authorities confirmed the driver of the cube van was killed. Police did not release his name, but said he was a Surrey resident in his 30s.

"His loved ones have been notified and we'd like to share our heartfelt condolences with his friends and family," spokesperson Cris Leykauf said in a statement.

The driver and passenger of the pickup, which appeared to be a Dodge Ram, were taken to hospital.

Firefighters, paramedics and police all responded to the crash, which closed down River Road between Hopcott and 76th Street.

Campbell told CTV News a fire broke out in one of the vehicles before first responders arrived, and that a Good Samaritan rushed out with a fire extinguisher to put it out.