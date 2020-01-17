VANCOUVER -- One person is in hospital in serious condition after an incident involving a Canada Post vehicle near the Massey Tunnel Friday afternoon.

BC Emergency Health Services confirmed to CTV News Vancouver that two ambulances were dispatched to the scene shortly after 1:40 p.m. for reports of a piece of ice that had fallen through a windshield.

Ambulance crews treated one person at the scene and transported them to hospital in serious condition.

Video from CTV News Vancouver's Chopper 9 showed a semi truck with Canada Post logos being towed off of the highway and onto a side street. The vehicle's windshield was broken on the driver's side, but no other damage was visible.

Traffic slowed significantly in the southbound lanes of Highway 99 near the tunnel after the incident.

In a tweet, DriveBC advised drivers to expect heavy delays as emergency crews were on scene and the right lane of Highway 99 was blocked. A few minutes later, the agency tweeted that the incident had been cleared, but delays should still be expected.

CLEAR - #BCHwy99 - Vehicle incident southbound at the south end of the #MasseyTunnel is clear. Please drive with care and expect heavy delays due to congestion. #RichmondBC — Drive BC (@DriveBC) January 17, 2020

CTV News has reached out to Richmond RCMP and the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure. This story will be updated if and when responses are received.

This is a developing story and will be updated.