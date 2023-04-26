1 dead in crash that closed Highway 1 in Hope overnight

One person is dead after a collision involving three commercial vehicles on Highway 1 in Hope, B.C., Tuesday afternoon. (CTV) One person is dead after a collision involving three commercial vehicles on Highway 1 in Hope, B.C., Tuesday afternoon. (CTV)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What's behind the cost of milk, eggs and chicken in Canada

Earlier this year, a since-removed TikTok video of a Canadian farmer dumping milk while decrying supply-management rules received national media attention. It's not the first time the image a scene, of thousands of litres of fresh milk running down a drain, has come under scrutiny.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener