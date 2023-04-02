1 dead, another seriously injured after 'targeted' shooting in Chilliwack: RCMP

Chilliwack RCMP were called to the city's Sardis neighbourhood just before 7 p.m. Saturday after receiving reports of shots fired.

Once they arrived on scene, officers found one man suffering from gunshot wounds in the 44000 block of Watson Road, who was later pronounced dead.

A second victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries, RCMP said.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in to investigate.

Authorities said they believe the shooting is targeted and related to the Lower Mainland gang conflict. They added that there is no ongoing risk to the public.

Police remained on scene Sunday morning and are canvassing the area looking for witnesses.

“We’re asking anyone who was in the 44000 block of Watson Road with dash cam video between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. or who may have witnessed the shooting to contact the Chilliwack RCMP immediately,” said Cpl. Martin Godard of the Upper Fraser Valley Region RCMP in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.