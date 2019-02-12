

CTV Vancouver





Mounties in Coquitlam say one person is dead following a house fire Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to calls about the blaze shortly before 11 a.m. at a trailer located at 201 Cayer Street.

When they arrived, they found one of the units fully engulfed in flames.

"Tragically an individual was found deceased inside the unit upon the fire being extinguished," the RCMP said, adding that "there is nothing to suggest foul play or suspicious activity" at this time.

The victim's identity has not been released and the investigation is ongoing.