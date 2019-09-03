

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





A single vehicle crash led to one death and a significant response from emergency crews early Tuesday morning.

RCMP say they were called to a remote section on Chilliwack Lake Road after getting reports that a vehicle had crashed into a tree. When they got to the car, the lone occupant was deceased.

They did not specify the age or gender of the victim and say they are notifying next of kin.

Police say the area will be blocked off "for a significant amount of time" while investigators are on scene.

BC Emergency Health Services confirmed they received a call at around 6:15 a.m. for an incident near 52968 Chilliwack Lake Rd., east of Cultus Lake.

"Several ambulance ground crews were dispatched, as well as air ambulance," a BCEHS spokesperson said. "No patients were transported to hospital."

The cause of the crash is not known at this time and BCEHS said they were unable to confirm gender, age or injury details.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.