1 dead after boat overturns off Vancouver coast

Authorities have confirmed at least one person is dead after a boat capsized off the coast of Vancouver Monday.

Emergency crews said the vessel overturned in choppy conditions near Wreck Beach at around 1:30 p.m.

One person was later found on the shore. Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services said the individual, whose name hasn't been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre told CTV News two Canadian Cost Guard vessels and a CH-149 Cormorant helicopter from CFB Comox were dispatched to scour the shoreline for any possible survivors.

The search was called off at 6:20 p.m. after it was confirmed that only one person was on board the vessel at the time of the incident, Lt. Michelle Scott said in an email.