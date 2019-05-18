

CTV News Vancouver





A woman is dead and a youth has been airlifted to hospital after what police believe was a carbon monoxide poisoning at a campground near Salmon Arm.

Corporal Chris Manseau says police were called to a private campground around 10 a.m. just outside of Salmon Arm.

"It's been determined that it's very likely it was a carbon monoxide poisoning from a camp stove inside a tent," he said.

Mounties say the pair had been camping in a tent and had possibly been using a cooking pot as a source of heat.

The investigation has been handed over to the BC Coroners Service.