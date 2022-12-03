1 arrested, 2 in hospital after violent assault in Langley

Langley, B.C. -

A violent scene unfolded inside a Langley apartment complex Friday night, sending two people hospital and leaving some who live there shocked and shaken.

A swarm of police cruisers and first responders surrounded the apartment on 201A Street near 56 Avenue just before 5 p.m. Inside, residents describe a gruesome scene, with blood spattered on hallway doors and walls.

RCMP aren’t saying exactly what happened, but confirm three people who are known to each other were involved in an assault using a weapon.

They confirm a gun was not used, but say they can’t get in to the details of exactly what kind of weapon was used.

One man was arrested and remains in custody.

Police say two people were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Bernardo Gomez lives in the apartment complex and says he was returning home as it was all unfolding.

"I was coming back from work at 4:55 and the building was blocked by at least 10 police cars and an ambulance, so we were not able to get into the garage,” Gomez says.

Despite living in the building where the incident took place, he says he still feels safe.

"This kind of thing makes me feel more safe because we have a quick response from policemen and they get here quickly," he says.

RCMP aren’t releasing a motive behind the assault just yet, as the investigation is ongoing.