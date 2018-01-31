

Megan Devlin, CTV Vancouver





Health officials say more than 1,400 British Columbians died of overdoses in 2017, the highest number on record.

Chief coroner Lisa Lapointe said fentanyl was detected in 81 per cent of the deaths, up from 67 per cent of deaths in 2016.

"But for fentanyl we would not be seeing the deaths that we are seeing," she said.

Of the 1,422 overdose deaths, the number of non-fentanyl-related fatalities remained stable at about 300, she said.

The majority of deaths involved men and most died alone at home.

No one has died so far at supervised consumption sites or overdose prevention sites, she said.

Officials called for innovative new harm-reduction strategies strategies and ramping up existing ones such as distributing Naloxone kits

In 2016, the province declared a state of emergency over the unprecedented number of overdose deaths.

The coroner has previously warned people totkae extra precautions when taking drugs or avoid taking them at all because of a recent spike in fatalities.

Earlier in January, Mental Health and Addictions Minister Judy Darcy announced a partnership with the Vancouver Canucks and Rogers Arena to create an advertising campaign aimed at combatting stigma and starting conversations about drug use.

With files from the Canadian Press