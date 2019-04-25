

CTV News Vancouver





An animal advocacy group is offering a $1,000 reward to help solve a disturbing case of suspected dog-poisoning in southeastern B.C.

The Fur-Bearers said a German shepherd named Topaz suffered an "excruciating death" while out for a run with her owner near Kitchener on March 23.

A pile of meat was found on a trail in the area, and testing later confirmed it was laced with strychnine, according to the non-profit group.

The Fur-Bearers said it's concerned the dog's death is connected to a wider problem of poaching that puts both pets and wildlife at risk.

“Strychnine is a horrific way for an animal to die, and it is illegal for use in British Columbia,” spokesperson Michael Howie said in a statement. “This was poaching. This was a crime that someone committed knowing full well that they would cause suffering to any animal who came (and) ingested the bait."

The group said another dog was also likely poisoned, but was given emergency treatment and survived.

Poaching is defined as the illegal killing of any fish, wildlife or native plants, and it encompasses a wide variety of unlawful behaviour, from hunting out of season to using banned equipment.

"We know the people of British Columbia oppose this," Howie said. "We hope that this reward will help prompt those in the community come forward with information that will lead to justice for Topaz and any other animals who were inhumanely killed."

The Fur-Bearers encouraged anyone with information on the incident to contact B.C.'s Report All Poachers and Polluter hotline at 1-877-952-7277.