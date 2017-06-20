

CTV Vancouver





A White Rock transit user says he's caught TransLink bus drivers regularly breaking posted speed limits, and he's hoping it doesn't take an accident to get them to slow down.

Erin Dalzell commutes on the 352 bus every morning and says he has to hang on tight because drivers speed "really fast."

He used a smartphone app to track the speed, and says he clocked the bus going 69.8 km/h and 73.4 km/h in 50 km/h zones. CTV News found similar speeding while riding with him on the route.

Translink says it receives over 400 speeding complaints a year and they crack down by warning drivers, providing new training and making them pay their own tickets.

Two bus drivers were ticketed in 2016, and four were hit with fines in 2015.

Despite getting hit in the pocketbook, Dalzell is concerned the company isn't doing enough to make drivers get the message.

"It's frustrating, frustrating, frustrating. TransLink says they'll deal with it. Clearly they don't," he said.

TransLink spokesperson Chris Bryan said operators generally "drive very safely," but that the company takes complaints seriously.

"If we know there are certain areas where operators are driving faster than they should, or we hear complaints from people in the area, we'll issue bulletins to remind them of the rules of the road and make sure that they're driving appropriately," he told CTV News.

"Safety is definitely our top priority, and we want to know if there are concerns."

He said one area that has been the subject of complaints is near Crescent Beach, where the speed limit is 30 km/h.

Bryan added that drivers are used to running on tight schedules, but that the organization has also intentionally built in layover time to their schedules so those dealing with traffic aren't feeling pressured to speed between stops.

"It's important that they obviously observe the rules of the road, and generally they do a great job of that."

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Jon Woodward