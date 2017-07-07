

CTV Vancouver





Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson and his girlfriend, Chinese singer-songwriter Wanting Qu, have separated after three years of dating.

Robertson and Qu, who became an item while the mayor was separated from his wife Amy in 2014, parted ways amicably in May, according to a statement provided by a public relations firm Thursday.

In a pair of provided quotes, both parties stressed that they remain friends.

"I'm very thankful for the time we had together and even though we are no longer a couple, we remain close friends," Qu said.

"As good friends, we wish each other all the success in the world. My love and support for Wanting's family continues," said Robertson.

Qu's mother, a former Chinese politician, reportedly faces the death penalty for alleged financial crimes in China. Qu Zhang Mingjie, who was arrested in 2014, is accused of embezzling the equivalent of nearly $70 million in a government land transfer deal.

Qu has described the situation as a "never ending nightmare." Last year, she released a song dedicated to her mother called "Your Girl."