Mounties are investigating what they're calling an alleged assault reported to have occurred in North Vancouver two months ago.

In a brief statement, the RCMP said it learned of the incident, which is alleged to have occurred at the North Shore Winter Club, on Jan. 27.

Cpl. Richard De Jong confirmed few details, but said the investigation will include statements from players of the minor hockey club, as well as coaches, guardians and parents.

The elite club has a long history of turning out hockey greats including Joe Sakic and Brett Hull.

A representative of the club said she would not take questions about the allegations, but referred to the

"two incidents of bullying" that occurred the same date as the alleged assault.

In a written statement, the club’s General Manager told CTV a family reported their son had been targeted by two other hockey players. They requested the club investigate, and asked that they not contact police, Joanna Hayes told CTV News in an email.

"NSWC acted decisively. The coach suspended two players and when the club was notified of the allegations, the NSWC immediately formed a disciplinary committee and upheld the suspensions while the committee investigated," Hayes said.

The committee met with the family that had reported the incident, and completed what Hayes described as a "thorough investigation."

She said the committee concluded there had been two incidents of bullying.

According to the club, the players were suspended from team play, one until January 17, the other until January 27. Both were required to write apology letters and take a professional anti-bullying session.

"We feel they have learned from their actions, understand the harm, and we do not expect this to be repeated," the NSWC’s General Manager wrote.

But the team’s former coach resigned after he says the NSWC refused to permanently remove the two players from the team.

"As a coach, our main job is to protect our players," Brad Rihela told CTV. "Ultimately, some of the decisions that were made didn't match up with my beliefs."

It’s a sentiment echoed by another NSWC hockey coach Luke Kasteel.

"When we sign up it's a zero tolerance for that kind of thing, and that's the way I run my team," he said, adding he didn’t know the exact details of the incident.

Meanwhile, the victim and his family have retained a lawyer, who also says he thinks the club didn’t do enough.

"When you bully somebody physically, how is that different from assault?" asked Ravi Hira, Q.C. "I hope the club takes a step back and looks at this thing carefully and properly and creates a safe environment for our client to flourish." Hira said.

In its statement, the NWSC affirmed that "bullying is not acceptable behavior," but declined to answer questions related to the RCMP investigation, or the fact that both players have been reinstated and are back on the team with the other young player the club says they bullied.

"This has been a very difficult issue for all involved. While all might not agree with the outcome, we feel a fair process was established and followed," the NWSC’s Joanna Hayes said.

With files from CTV Vancouver's David Molko