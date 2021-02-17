VANCOUVER -- By now, most people want to bid farewell to the winter blahs.

Fashion and lifestyle expert Natalie Sexton shared her morning-till-night beauty routine to help people feel refreshed.

During her time on CTV Morning Live, she showcased some of her favourite products that she uses on the daily.

When it comes to hair, Sexton recommended Herbal Essences Bio Renew Potent Hemp Aloe Shampoo and Conditioner.

This product specializes in frizz control and helps bring hydration to stressed out tresses.

For skincare Sexton talked about Bio-Oil Skincare Oil Natural. This product uses a natural, plant-based formula that aims to maintain and improve skin's natural regeneration properties.

Sexton mentioned that a step that should be done day and night is using a mild and gentle soap-free cleanser.

Her top pick was Physiogel Dermo-Cleanser as it works well with sensitive and dry skin types.

After cleansing Sexton recommended moisturizing with Estee Lauder Revitalizing Supreme + Bright Creme and Lotion. This can help lock in hydration back into the skin and prevent damage and dryness.

One of the key beauty ingredients Sexton recommended was applying sunscreen daily.

UV rays can penetrate the winter clouds and due to the pandemic many people are spending time enjoying the outdoors more than ever.

Sexton shared that Ombrelle SPF is not greasy and can help prevent dry skin and wrinkles.

For bedtime, Sexton recommended using a mask like Alya Skin Pink Clay Mask.

This is a great way to wind down after a long day, while detoxifying and cleansing the skin.

Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live to learn more tips from Natalie Sexton.