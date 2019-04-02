

A wildfire burning near Squamish has grown to some 15 hectares in size, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The blaze broke out roughly 17 kilometres up the Squamish valley and was first reported Monday afternoon.

Fire information officer Donna McPherson told CTV News Vancouver that night that the fire is suspected to have started as the result of a homeowner doing open burns and that an investigation into the exact cause is underway.

Officials said there were no buildings at risk in the area, but the fire isn't out yet. As of 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday, the wildfire service's website listed the fire as "out of control."

Footage from CTV's Chopper 9 showed a helicopter dropping water on the fire Monday and there were firefighters on the ground battling the blaze.

McPherson said the six people and a helicopter were at the scene that night, and that an additional 20-person crew would show up Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updates as more information becomes available