

CTV News Vancouver





Vancouver police are releasing new images of a missing 61-year-old man who has not been seen in-person since late June.

David Sullivan was reported missing on June 27, prompting the Vancouver Police Department to release new security footage in hopes someone might recognize him.

“It has been almost two weeks since Mr. Sullivan was last seen,” says Sgt. Jason Robillard of the VPD. “We are hopeful we find him with help from the public and he can be reunited with his family.”

Dated June 29, the surveillance camera photos shows Sullivan wearing a red and white checkered short-sleeve shirt with brown pants, carrying a blue duffel-like bag. The 61-year-old is also known to wear a tag around a necklace with his address on it.

Sullivan is white, stands between 5’10” and 6’0 tall, bald, with a heavy build and a round face. He’s diabetic and lives with dementia, and may appear confused.

Police first alerted the public of Sullivan’s disappearance on July 4, and ask that if you see David Sullivan to call 9-1-1 immediately and stay with him until first responders arrive.