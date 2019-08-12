West Coast Express delayed due to 'police incident'
The West Coast Express is shown in an undated photo from TransLink.
CTV News Vancouver
Published Monday, August 12, 2019 6:20PM PDT
Last Updated Monday, August 12, 2019 6:47PM PDT
TransLink warned commuters Monday afternoon that a West Coast Express trip had been delayed by a "police incident."
According to the transit provider, the 5:30 p.m. trip from Waterfront Station was delayed by some 40 minutes.
The details of the incident are unclear, but the delay had cleared up shortly after 6:30 p.m.
TransLink said the 5:30 p.m. and 6:20 p.m. trips arrived shortly after.