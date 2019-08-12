

CTV News Vancouver





TransLink warned commuters Monday afternoon that a West Coast Express trip had been delayed by a "police incident."

According to the transit provider, the 5:30 p.m. trip from Waterfront Station was delayed by some 40 minutes.

The details of the incident are unclear, but the delay had cleared up shortly after 6:30 p.m.

TransLink said the 5:30 p.m. and 6:20 p.m. trips arrived shortly after.

#WCE West Coast Express police incident has cleared, both the 5:30pm and 6:20pm will be departing shortly.^jd — TransLink BC (@TransLink) August 13, 2019