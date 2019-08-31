

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





A motor vehicle incident closed the westbound lanes of Highway 1 in Langley Saturday evening, causing major delays for travelers.

DriveBC tweeted shortly before 6 p.m. that the highway had been closed westbound at 264th Street. The agency recommended seeking alternate routes.

#BCHwy1 - WB lanes closed at 264th due to vehicle incident. Assessment in progress. Expect delays and congestion, consider alternate route. #LangleyBC — Drive BC (@DriveBC) September 1, 2019

CTV News Vancouver's Penny Daflos happened to be on the highway at the time of the incident. She reported seeing three fire trucks, three ambulances, and several police vehicles making their way to the scene.

Major incident on highway 1 just west of 264th street in the eastbound lane. 3 ambulances, 3 fire trucks and a whole bunch of @LangleyRCMP have passed us so far. @CTVVancouver @DriveBC pic.twitter.com/9DqJlFl1ZB — Penny Daflos (@PennyDaflos) September 1, 2019

There was no immediate indication of what caused the apparent crash or whether anyone was injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.