Vehicle incident closes Highway 1 westbound in Langley
A motor vehicle incident closed the westbound lanes of Highway 1 in Langley Saturday evening, causing major delays for travelers. (Penny Daflos/CTV)
Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver
Published Saturday, August 31, 2019 6:24PM PDT
A motor vehicle incident closed the westbound lanes of Highway 1 in Langley Saturday evening, causing major delays for travelers.
DriveBC tweeted shortly before 6 p.m. that the highway had been closed westbound at 264th Street. The agency recommended seeking alternate routes.
CTV News Vancouver's Penny Daflos happened to be on the highway at the time of the incident. She reported seeing three fire trucks, three ambulances, and several police vehicles making their way to the scene.
There was no immediate indication of what caused the apparent crash or whether anyone was injured.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.