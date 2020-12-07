VANCOUVER -- British Columbia's police watchdog has announced it's investigating RCMP actions surrounding a crash almost two months ago.

The Independent Investigations Office says in a release that it stated with a vehicle crash near the village of Anahim Lake in B.C.'s Chilcotin region on Oct. 11 this year.

Police were called and told about the crash and that the driver was out and walking around, without apparent injury.

When officers arrived, they couldn't find the man, and the investigations office says no search got underway until the next day when police were told the driver was missing.

The man was found about 500 metres from the crash site and taken to hospital for treatment.

The office says it learned on Dec. 3 that the man may have sustained serious injuries, prompting it to investigate if police actions or inactions may have played a role in his injuries.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2020.