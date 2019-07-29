Vancouver's Pride Week officially began Monday with Mayor Kennedy Stewart, councillors and Pride Society members, raising the Pride flag and the transgender pride flag at an event outside city hall.

The 41st Pride Week started with a reading of the Pride proclamation before the flag raising ceremony.

Organizers pointed out that despite 50 years of activism and triumphs in the LGBTQ2+ community, it is still a fight for many.

“We’re experiencing a resurgence of violence related to homophobia, anti-trans rhetoric across social media," said Vancouver Pride Society co-chair Michelle Fortin. “We encourage everyone to do the work and realize that being an ally isn’t just about wearing rainbows a few times a years.”

Events will take place all through the week, culminating with the Pride Parade in the city’s West End on Aug. 4.