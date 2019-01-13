

A Vancouver man in his 40s was killed after the truck he was driving was hit by a CN train in Delta on Saturday.

Delta police were called to the collision at the 4600-block of 72 Street, an area known as Churchill Railway Crossing.

"Unfortunately the driver of the truck did not survive the crash," said Cris Leykauf, a spokesperson for Delta police.

She said the crash scene was "complex" since the truck was pushed down a significant distance from the train tracks due to the impact of the collision. The man died at the scene.

Traffic Services and Forensics Investigative Services teams were on scene for 12 hours conducting the initial investigation, authorities said.

The train crossing does not have crossing arms, but CN Rail said it is equipped with active warning devices which were working at the time.

There is no information on why the driver did not heed the warnings.

The victim was driving a Smithrite Disposal truck. Requests for comment from the company were not returned.

Police notified the victim's family of his passing on Sunday. His identity has not been released.

Leykauf said there is no clear indication what led to the crash.

BC Coroners Service is also investigating.