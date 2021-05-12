VANCOUVER -- Vancouver Canucks forward JT Miller and his wife Natalie are raising awareness after her mother died of melanoma.

Natalie Miller’s mother died in April 2020 from melanoma at age 58, just five weeks after diagnosis. The cancer was found in her brain first. It was then discovered the primary source was melanoma that had gone untreated for too long.

“I guess she had just let it go,” said Natalie in an appearance with her husband on CTV Morning Live Wednesday.

The couple has teamed up with the Save Your Skin Foundation to mark melanoma and skin cancer month.

“It really hits home for us and I feel with JT’s platform we can really make a difference in other people’s lives,” said Natalie from Pittsburgh via Zoom.

The couple is encouraging people to keep a close eye on their skin and check their body regularly.

“It doesn’t matter where you are in the sun, as long as you’re taking care of yourself,” said JT from Calgary, where the Canucks are scheduled to play Thursday.

The cause is even more important to the couple as parents.

“We have two daughters, so we are always coated with sunscreen even on a cloudy day,” said Natalie.

The Vancouver Canucks are out of the playoffs and have five more games in the season. JT said it’s been strange playing in arenas with no fans.

“It’s been a crazy year. It’s been hard to focus at times and keep your priorities straight,” said JT. “We’re trying to stay healthy first and foremost, physically on the ice, and with COVID-19.”