Members of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers, the Canadian Union of Public Employees, and other labour unions staged rallies across the country Saturday to protest the legislation that ordered striking postal employees back to work on Monday.

In Vancouver, dozens of protesters gathered outside the office of federal Minister of Justice Jody Wilson-Raybould on West Broadway.

CUPW Vancouver Local President Jennifer Savage said she was “extremely encouraged” by the show of solidarity from other unions.

“The amount of support that we’ve had since the legislation came into effect is absolutely overwhelming,” Savage said. “We’re so appreciative of it.”

She said she hopes the rallies send a message that small groups of people can effect change in the world.

“What the government did to us was wrong,” she said. “What the government did to labour was wrong. We need to have our rights for free collective bargaining upheld.”

The Vancouver protest was one of numerous gatherings held across Canada on Saturday by CUPW and its allies, including CUPE.

At least one of the events prompted pushback from Canada Post, which said protesters blocking mail from flowing in and out of one of the country's busiest postal hubs are violating a court order.

The protesters rallying outside of the facility in Mississauga, Ont., are largely members of CUPE acting in solidarity with the postal workers.

The back-to-work legislation was passed on Monday following about five weeks of rotating strikes by CUPW.

CUPE says 19 protests are scheduled this weekend at facilities across the country, allowing workers to enter, but not letting mail out of the plants.

The Ontario branch of that union says the protesters have been served with an injunction, but they still plan to protest in solidarity with the postal workers.

The injunctions were granted by courts in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia, prohibiting anyone from obstructing or interfering with people or vehicles entering or exiting its facilities.

With files from The Canadian Press