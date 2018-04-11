Two Lower Mainland cops arrested while on vacation in Cuba
A decal on a Vancouver police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Published Wednesday, April 11, 2018 11:48PM PDT
Two Lower Mainland police officers – one from the Vancouver Police Department, the other from Port Moody Police -- have been arrested while on vacation in Cuba.
A source tells CTV News Vancouver that the arrests were related to an alleged assault involving a minor.
Both have been released and no charges have been laid.
Port Moody police officials confirmed the arrest in a late-night release and say that force has referred the matter to the Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner.
A Vancouver police spokesman would only confirm the arrest.