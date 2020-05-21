VANCOUVER -- Days after a tragic plane crash in B.C. left a Snowbirds captain dead and another injured, the local legion near where the collision happened hosted a tribute ceremony.

While the event was not open to the public, the Royal Canadian Legion's Kamloops branch paid tribute to Capt. Jennifer Casey, who died Sunday after her plane went down in a residential neighbourhood. Capt. Richard MacDougall was also injured in the incident and remains in hospital.

The tribute, which was livestreamed on the legion's Facebook page, included a brief ceremony with laying of wreaths, guest speakers and playing of Last Post, Reveille and Lament.

"I would like to express our heartfelt condolences at the loss of Capt. Jenn Casey of the RCAF Snowbirds. The incredible feats of Canadian Armed Forces members like Capt. Jenn Casey are a source joy and inspiration to every legion member," said Val MacGregor, president of the B.C. and Yukon legion branches, in a news release.

"Our deepest sympathies go out to our military community. Capt. Casey will be honored and remembered … we would also like to acknowledge the service of Capt. MacDougall who was injured in the accident and we wish him a speedy recovery."

On Wednesday, Casey's family released a statement, saying "her beautiful smile and positively infectious personality could brighten anyone’s day and she proudly served the mission as she flew across our great nation with a team that she adored -- the Snowbirds."

The tribute ceremony can be rewatched online.