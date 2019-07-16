

Transit police are teaming up with Barwatch to identify transit users causing problems in Vancouver's entertainment district.

The police force says they'll be working to investigate passengers who are "frequent patrons" of downtown Vancouver, and will share intelligence relating to the person's lifestyle or criminal associations.

"All passengers have the right to travel without fear of being assaulted, harassed or made to feel uncomfortable during their journey," the police force said in a news release.

Transit Police also say the information shared with Barwatch will be passed along to the Vancouver Police Department for intelligence services.

The partnership comes five months after a push by Vancouver City Council to punish people who fight in public, largely in downtown Vancouver.

The motion was partly prompted by VPD data that revealed almost two-thirds of people arrested for fighting in the entertainment district on Friday and Saturday nights live outside the city.

The area, which encompasses clubs and bars on the Granville strip, has become notorious for violence.

Nightclub promoter Kalwinder Thind was stabbed and killed while trying to break up a fight at the Cabana nightclub on Granville Street on Jan. 27, 2018.

His death prompted calls from local politicians for more security cameras in the area.