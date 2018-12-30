

CTV Vancouver





Two people have been killed after their vehicle got stuck on train tracks between two crossing arms, according to police.

Langley RCMP were called to the incident near the Langley Bypass and Glover Road around 9:40 a.m. Sunday.

"The train took the car for quite some distance down the tracks and when our members got there – an elderly couple in medical distress – life-saving efforts were attempted but were not successful," Staff Sgt. David Brown said.

He said officers are interviewing the CN train's conductor and multiple witnesses, and will likely be able to pinpoint exactly where the vehicle stopped, but why it stopped is a more challenging question to answer.

"There's flashing lights and arms so it's hard to understand why the vehicle would've stopped on the tracks," he said. "The couple is elderly, that may have contributed to the accident."

The victims' ages and identities have not been released.

Train-ambulance collision in same area

In September 2015, there was another deadly crash involving a freight train in the same area.

An ambulance carrying a 87-year-old patient was being transported to the hospital from a long-term care facility when it was struck by a train at Glover Road and Crush Crescent, about two kilometres away from this most recent collision.

The Transportation Safety Board had investigated and found the paramedic was distracted and made a call on a personal cell phone one minute before the crash.

Investigators said the warning system was activated when the ambulance entered the crossing and was partially in the path of the train.

The TSB also found the crossing was confusing due to the conflicting signals for drivers. Upgrades have been done since that fatal crash.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Breanna Karstens-Smith