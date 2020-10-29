VANCOUVER -- TransLink blamed a "track issue" for causing service disruptions on the Canada Line Thursday night in Richmond.

The problem forced riders heading for Richmond-Brighouse Station to switch trains at Bridgeport Station until the problem was resolved at around 6:45 p.m.

TransLink also sent extra buses to ferry passengers between the stations.

"We thank our passengers for their patience and regret this inconvenience," a spokesperson said in an email.

The transit provider did not give any further details about the cause of the issue, which didn't affect trains on the Millennium or Expo lines.