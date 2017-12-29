BC Hydro crews are working to restore power to thousands of homes in the Fraser Valley in the wake of a winter storm that left parts of the region covered in ice.

Repair crews have been working around the clock since the outages started on Thursday, but have been outpaced by the continuing damage caused by splintering trees.

"The weight from that ice is actually causing the branches to fall onto our power lines," BC Hydro spokesperson Tanya Fish said.

"Crews have worked throughout the night and are continuing to work."

Roughly 9,000 hydro customers, most located in Abbotsford and Mission, lost power on Thursday, but that number had ballooned to 52,000 by Friday evening, despite the efforts of repair workers.

Fish said treacherous conditions on the region's roads have also been hampering their efforts.

"The biggest challenge right now is the ice on the roads out there," she said. "There's quite a bit of black ice in the Fraser Valley right now, which is slowing our efforts down a little bit as our crews are taking their time to ensure their safety in getting to those outage sites."

Much of the problem is being blamed on freezing rain that fell on the region this week. A blanket of ice between two and four centimetres thick covers much of the affected area, and in some cases has sent entire trees toppling under its weight.

Many roads were impassable during the Thursday night and Friday morning commutes due to downed trees. At least one group of residents took matters into their own hands, using an excavator and a chainsaw to clear the road so they could get to work.

The Abbotsford Police Department has gone so far as to recommend drivers stay home if possible.

"We are urging travellers to please be careful, take that extra time and only venture out if you really have to," Sgt. Judy Bird told CTV News.

Residents in areas that have lost power are also asked to check on neighbours who might need help, particularly those who are elderly or disabled.

"Make sure that they have food, that they're warm," Bird said. "And if you need resources, please make sure that you give us a call."

Hydro crews haven't been able to provide an estimate for when the lights will come back on. To check the status of your neighbourhood or report an outage, visit BC Hydro's website.

Another blast of winter weather is also looming in the forecast.

The Fraser Valley falls under a freezing rain warning from Environment Canada. Pockets of freezing drizzle are expected near Abbotsford through to mid-evening before the winds shift and precipitation becomes a mix of rain and snow.

The valley is also under a winter storm warning and could see more freezing rain through the day Friday. Caused by a strengthening storm system that formed just west of Washington State, the freezing rain is expected to last until midnight before switching over to snow.

Chilliwack is expected to see the most significant amount of ice, the weather agency warned.

As much as 20 centimetres of snow could accumulate into Saturday in parts of the Fraser Valley, while areas near Hope may see as much as 30 centimetres by midday Saturday.

Environment Canada advised drivers to consider postponing travel if possible, and if not, to be prepared for quickly changing and deteriorating conditions.

Meteorologists also issued weather advisories elsewhere in the province. Snowfall warnings apply to the following regions, listed alphabetically:

100 Mile

Arrow Lakes-Slocan Lake

Boundary

Fraser Canyon

Howe Sound

Kootenay Lake

Metro Vancouver – West Vancouver to Whistler

Nicola

North and South Thompson

Okanagan Valley

Shuswap

Similkameen

West Kootenay

Whistler

The following areas are under extreme cold weather warnings:

Dease Lake

Elk Valley

Peace River

South Klondike Highway

Watson Lake

Yoho Park-Kootenay Park

Details on the above weather warnings are available on Environment Canada's alerts page.