VANCOUVER -- The Better Business Bureau has released its annual rankings of the top 10 complaints and inquiries regarding various B.C. industries.

Nearly 4,100 complaints were filed over the past year. Credit repair services made up almost 600 of them, beating out parking facilities and airlines.

For consumer inquiries — loans, plumbers and roofing contractors rounded out the top three for 2019.

"Consumers tend to have the most issues with and the greatest concern about things that directly affect their finances, whether it is them borrowing money or managing debt," said Karla Laird, manager of community & public relations at BBB serving Mainland B.C.

"However, it is concerning that in many of the complaints, consumers reported feeling pressured and misled into accepting contracts and loans without fully understanding the details and obligations."

Complaints related to credit repair services included issues with customer service and difficulty speaking to a representative once fees were paid — as well as failure to deliver on the services and guaranteed results that were originally advertised. BBB ranks this industry as particularly high-risk, due to the level of negative exposure it receives from consumers.

Top 10 complaints

Credit repair services: 589 Parking facilities: 481 Airlines: 197 Electronic equipment dealers: 180 Loans: 172 Online retailer: 168 Swimwear: 166 Collections agencies: 153 New car dealers: 147 Moving companies: 138

Top 10 inquiries

Loans: 60,504 Plumbers: 57,284 Roofing contractors: 53,038 General contractor: 50,654 Home improvement: 46,615 Moving companies: 42,514 Home builders: 31,438 Heating contractors: 31,190 Collections agencies: 31,030 Painting contractors: 29,514

More than two million people consult BBB, to find trustworthy businesses and service providers in the province.