She snorts, she squeals and she is not a typical therapy animal.

Rosie, a 50-pound micro pig, provides emotional support for residents who live at Czorny Alzheimer Centre in Surrey.

While she normally tends to the needs of others, she hogged all the spotlight -- and cake -- at her first birthday party on Saturday.

The therapy pig celebrated her birthday in style, wearing a tutu and getting all the special treatment.

Fraser Health said Rosie provides comfort, reduces anxiety, encourages communication and lowers feelings of isolation.

Kerry Netherton, a program coordinator at Czorny Alzheimer Centre, said residents are captivated by Rosie because many of them have not grown up with pigs.

"When they see Rosie, they're extremely curious, they're interested," she said. "They're actually fascinated with her behaviour. They laugh when she snorts, they laugh when she runs, they chase her around. They watch her foraging in the garden with fascination and they will babysit her to make sure she is safe."

The health authority said, as far as it knows, Czorny Alzheimer Centre is the only care home that using a micro pig for therapy.