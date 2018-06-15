

Sandra Hermiston and Ross McLaughlin, CTV Vancouver





Tick-borne diseases are on the rise, and according to a new report they’re part of a growing public health problem leading to potentially serious illnesses, including Lyme disease.

While most cases of Lyme are reported in Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia, ticks can be found throughout Canada.

“One theory [for the rise in the tick population] is warmer weather; longer seasons means that there is a longer period of time for ticks to be active,” said Catherine Roberts, Consumer Reports health editor.

Another theory? The number hosts for ticks, mainly deer, is growing.

“They are in more places, which means ticks are in more places, which means that we have a great chance of running across them,” explained Roberts.

The best way to avoid a tick-borne infection is to avoid the bite by using an effective insect repellent.

Consumer Reports’ extensive testing found products that contain between 15 and 30 per cent DEET are best at repelling ticks, along with products with 20 per cent picaridin or 30 per cent oil of lemon eucalyptus.

To reduce ticks in your yard, keep your lawn mowed, remove leaves and other debris, and try to let as much sun in as possible. A border of wood chips or bark-style mulch around your property can also help create a barrier to keep ticks from entering.

“When you’re in wooded areas you want to make sure to wear long sleeves, long pants, closed toes shoes, and it’s a good idea to tuck your pants into your socks,” said Roberts.

For extra protection, after a walk in the woods, toss your clothes into the dryer on high heat for ten minutes to kill any ticks that might still be hanging on.