VANCOUVER -- A man who was caught driving a golf cart down a residential street in Delta, B.C., while wearing a bathrobe and slippers has been slapped with a 90-day driving ban after failing a roadside sobriety test, police said.

Delta police spokesperson Cris Leykauf said an officer spotted the vehicle heading northbound on 52nd Street near 12th Avenue in Tsawwassen around 3 a.m. on April 14.

"The officer was curious, so he activated his emergency equipment and pulled the vehicle over to check for the driver's insurance, licence and sobriety as well," she said. "When he approached the golf cart, he actually did detect the distinct odour of liquor from the driver and at that time he also noticed that the driver was wearing a bathrobe and slippers."

The driver was asked to blow into a roadside screening device, which registered a fail, according to police. In addition to the driving ban, the golf cart was also impounded for 30 days. Police said they aren't clear at this point on how the vehicle came to be in the driver's possession.

Police are reminding drivers that even though there are fewer cars on the road right now, it's still important to follow the rules of the road.

"No matter what type of vehicle you're driving, impaired driving is not something our officers have any tolerance for," said Leykauf. "We need people to make responsible and sober decisions regarding when it's safe to drive and we definitely need them to stay home or use alternative transportation if they need to get anywhere if they've been drinking."

This was one of three impaired drivers that Delta police took off the road in the past week, Leykauf said.​