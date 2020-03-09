VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Trail, B.C. are looking for a suspect accused of committing an armed robbery at a pharmacy over the weekend.

Trail RCMP said they responded to a report of a robbery at the Safeway on Second Avenue just after 11 a.m. on Sunday. The female suspect allegedly approached the pharmacy counter and presented a note demanding methadone.

"The suspect was reportedly seen in possession of a black handgun, which was concealed in a re-useable shopping bag," said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey with the RCMP Southeast District in a news release. "It is very fortunate that no one was injured as a result of this brazen daytime crime."

Police said she was able to escape with an "undisclosed amount" of methadone, and they have released surveillance photos of her in hopes someone will be able to identify her.

She's been described as white, about 5'4" to 5'6", and was carrying a black reusable grocery bag with "Just COZY" written on it. She was wearing a large green and yellow winter coat, dark baggy pants, dark shoes, and a black brimmed baseball cap with white lettering and a pair of sunglasses.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Trail and Greater District RCMP at 250-364-2566 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.