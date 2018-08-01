

CTV Vancouver





Police are searching for a suspect and have arrested another several weeks after a brawl broke out at a Richmond pub during the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Mounties said the fight occurred shortly after 8 p.m. June 7 at a bar in the 10000 block of No. 3 Road.

A heated exchange between patrons during game 5 of the finals turned violent when a 57-year-old man was allegedly struck by a chair. A second person then hit the man in the face, police were told.

The man's injuries were serious but not life-threatening.

Mounties arrested the first suspect, and charges against 62-year-old Alistair Charles Newman were approved last week.

The Richmond resident has been charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm and one count of assault with a weapon.

But police say they're still looking for the second suspect. He has been described as a white man who is heavy set and bald or balding.

At the time, the man was wearing a green T-shirt, black windbreaker-style jacket and jeans. Mounties released photos of the suspect Wednesday in an effort to identify him.

In a statement, Cpl. Dennis Hwang said officers have exhausted their investigational avenues and are now asking for help from the public.

"The suspect is believed to be a regular at this pub. By releasing these security stills, we are hopeful someone will recognize him," Hwang said.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Const. B. Tse at 604-278-1212, or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.